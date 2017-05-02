Statue at Lee Circle tagged with spray paint

NEW ORLEANS -- Vandals tagged Lee Circle overnight Monday as tension surrounding the removal of four monuments throughout the City continues to escalate.

Phrases like, 'History Never Dies' and 'White Supremacy is a Lie' were spray painted along the base of the pedestal that holds a statue of Robert E. Lee.

The PGT Beauregard statue in Mid City was also hit with red paint and a hand-painted banner. The statue had been mostly cleaned by sunrise Tuesday.

Hundreds on both sides of the issue gathered Monday night around the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City. Several people were detained by NOPD, but it is unclear if anyone was arrested. Just before midnight, dozens of metal barricades were placed by police around a wide perimeter of the statue, but police said the monument would not be coming down that night.

