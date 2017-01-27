Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & Maroon 5 to headline 2017 Jazz Fest; See full lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Recording artist Stevie Wonder performs during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2013 Getty Images)

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Kings of Leon are among the headliners for the 2017 Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Harry Connick Jr., Usher and the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Alabama Shakes, the Trey Anastasio Band, Nas, Wilco, Darius Rucker, Pattie Labelle, Budy Guy, Elle King, Jonny Lang, Corinne Bonnie Rae, Jon Batist and the Stay Human as well as Leon Bridges are also slated to perform.

Jazz Fest released a video Friday morning announcing the big names. To see the full list, tap here: http://lineup.nojazzfest.com/

(© 2017 WWL)