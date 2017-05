NEW ORLEANS -- After the Robert E. Lee monument was taken down from its pedestal at 6:03 p.m. on Friday, strong opinions surfaced from both sides of the aisle.

Monument supporter George Peterson said, "Mitch Landrieu is delusional."

While Rev. Marie Galatas, who was in favor of taking the monuments down, said, " I'm feeling so elated, so happy."

