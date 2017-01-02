Surrogate births 1st Lafayette baby of 2017 for sister

Michelle Newsom and Lauren Hayes with baby Sutten Faye Newsom. She was born at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches long. January 1, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

Michelle Newsom, 29, never expected to welcome Lafayette's first baby of the new year into her family.

In fact, she wasn't sure she would ever have a child of her own after learning at the age of 16 that she could not conceive.

But her sister, Lauren Hayes, 26, told her all those years ago that she would gladly carry her child for her one day.

"I didn't really take her seriously," Michelle Newsom said. "But she's my sister, and she carried my baby."

Michelle and her husband, Patrick Newsom, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sutten Faye, at 2:02 a.m. Sunday at Women's and Children's Hospital .

The baby is the first of 2017 in Lafayette.

"She had to be a little bit special," Patrick said with a laugh.

But the baby is more than a little bit special. She was conceived using in vitro fertilization: Michelle's egg was fertilized with Patrick's sperm then implanted into Lauren's uterus.

"It's amazing," Michelle said. "I never thought this day would come."

Even as a teenager, Lauren didn't think twice about carrying her sister's child.

"It was weirdly simple. We love each other a lot," Lauren said. "She deserved to be a mom, so I wanted to help her out."

The experience has brought the sisters even closer together.

"How do you tell somebody thank you for giving you something like this?" Michelle said. "Thank you is not good enough."

After giving birth to her second child in January 2015, Lauren told her sister that it was time to make it happen.

Michelle recalls the conversation: "She said, 'Well, I'm not going to start working out for nothing. Once I lose that baby weight, that's it. We should probably start thinking about this. I don't want to have babies forever.'"

Lauren expected her sister to become bossy while she served as a surrogate.

"She was actually over all the time, telling me, 'You can have that. You can relax,'" Lauren said. "She wasn't on me like I really thought she'd be."

Lauren's husband, Joshua Hayes, was also supportive of the surrogacy.

"It was a journey," Joshua said. "It was a long journey, and it was very different compared to having our own kid, but it all came out to a good thing."

So what is Lauren most excited to have now that she is no longer pregnant? A strawberry daiquiri.

She's also looking forward to introducing her two children to their new baby cousin.

Lauren's oldest, a 6-year-old boy named Brink, understood the basics of the surrogacy situation.

"He's been saying to my stomach, 'You don't like it in there, huh? You want to go to your mommy, don't you?'" Lauren said with a laugh.

Sutten Faye is indeed with her mom now, but she'll always have a special bond to Nanny Lauren, the woman who gave birth to her.

"It's very nice to see her with a little family," Lauren said. "It's going to be fun. This will just add to the fun at family gatherings."