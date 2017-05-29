Suspect allegedly shoots at deputies, leads them on two-hour manhunt in Kentwood

KENTWOOD – A man is in jail after deputies said he shot at them before leading them on a two-hour long manhunt in the woods Monday.

Authorities said around 3:30 p.m., 26-year-old Bryan Menard fired multiple shots at deputies while running away into a wooded area off Hayden Road. Deputies said Menard was armed with two shotguns.

Menard is a suspect in multiple crimes Monday, including armed robbery and a possible carjacking

Multiple agencies were involved in the search, as well as air support from U.S. Customs.

Menard's alleged crime spree is still under investigation.

