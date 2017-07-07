Suspect arrested in French Quarter robbery that left man unconscious

Photo courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- A suspect accused of knocking out and robbing a man in the French Quarter Wednesday evening is behind bars.

Police said Byron Rose, 29, confessed to punching the victim in the head from behind and taking his money. He was booked on a charge of second-degree robbery.

The victim was near Gov. Nicholls and Chartres streets when he was attacked about 5:30 p.m. He was treated at a hospital after the mugging.

"I went down there (to the hospital) and he looked like hell,” a friend of the victim told Eyewitness News on Thursday. “It looked like someone had driven a truck across his face,"

Police released a surveillance photo of Rose, whom State Police spotted early Friday morning at Esplanade and Dauphine streets, about a five-minute walk from where the robbery happened.

The owner of Angeli's on Decatur, a nearby restaurant, said he saw Rose around in recent days wearing the same thing he saw in the photo police released.

