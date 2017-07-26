Suspect identified in Irish Channel homicide

NEW ORLEANS - NEW ORLEANS -- A man police believed was shot to death died some other way, they now say.

An autopsy will have to determine how the 69-year-old victim, who was killed late Tuesday inside his Irish Channel home, was killed. Police earlier said the victim was shot in the head.

Meanwhile, police arrested a suspect, 60-year-old Charles Jones, and booked him with a count of second-degree murder after he was released from the hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but the injury was not serious.

Police responded about 11:55 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Fourth Street and found the victim inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said the victim’s son found his father’s body inside the home and held Jones at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the investigation.

