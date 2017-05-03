Suspect in 2012 St. John deputy ambush back behind bars

LAPLACE, La. -- A man convicted in connection with the deaths of two St. John Parish sheriff's deputies is back behind bars.

Derrick Smith was arrested over the weekend for a parole violation. Earlier this year, Smith was released to the custody of his grandmother in Oak Grove on “good-time parole.”

Smith was convicted of accessory to murder and gun charges stemming from the 2012 murders of deputies Jeremy Triche and Brandon Nielsen.

Seven people were initially charged in the shootout, which happened before dawn on Aug. 16, 2012 at the Scenic Riverview Mobile Home Park in LaPlace.

Deputies Triche and Nielsen were killed, and deputies Michael Boyington and Jason Triche were left severely injured.

The group accused in the killings has written various manifestos describing their allegiance to a movement of anti-government extremists calling themselves "sovereign citizens." The FBI has described them as domestic terrorists, and their encounters with authority often turn violent, especially when police are involved.

© 2017 WWL-TV