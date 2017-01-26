Suspects distract woman, steal car from gas station on Canal Street

Stock photo with the same make and model of the car that was stolen.

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman's car was stolen from a gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street when she stopped to refuel, New Orleans police say.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night, the victim said she was approached by an unknown man asking for money as she was finishing pumping gas into her 2016 blue BMW.

According to NOPD, the woman said she heard her car door slam and turned to find another man had gotten into the driver's seat. The man who approached her then jumped into the passenger seat and the two drove off.

Anyone information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 Blue BMW I425 with Louisiana license plate number 319AGT.

