SWAT roll on I-10 Service Road ends peacefully; Traffic delays may remain

NEW ORLEANS -- A SWAT roll in New Orleans on I-10 Westbound near Crowder Boulevard is causing some traffic delays this morning on I-10 WB.

The SWAT presence was near an apartment complex on the Service Road.

Sources say a U.S. Marshall was serving an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Gregory Hills who was wanted for eight counts of attempted murder in Hammond.

According to our reporter Duke Carter, the standoff ended peacefully when the man surrendered.

