Sweet 'n Salty Crunch ice cream hitting store shelves

Photo courtesy Blue Bell Ice Cream

NEW ORLEANS -- Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor; Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch.

The ice cream company made the announcement Thursday, three days before National Ice Cream Day on June 16.

“Our new flavor was inspired by the popular snack mixes that combine sweet and salty foods,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “When developing Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels, and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels.”

ALSO: Blue Bell's 'Bride's Cake' coming down the grocery aisle

The new, limited-time-only flavor continues the company’s tradition of putting out a new flavor every year for National Ice Cream Day. Another popular flavor released on that day in 2016 was Cookie Two Step, which returned for another run on shelves this year.



© 2017 WWL-TV