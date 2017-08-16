Take Em Down NOLA demands removal of all Confederate memorials

(Photo: Matthew Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The organization that demanded New Orleans leaders take down Confederate monuments is calling for more statues to be removed in the wake of the Charlottesville attack.

Take Em Down NOLA is demanding the City Council to pass an ordinance to remove all Confederate monuments and memorials from the city’s public spaces.

“We call on the City Council to finish the work it began in December 2015, by removing all monuments honoring White Supremacy,” Malcolm Suber said.

TEDN will be joined by the New Orleans Peoples Assembly to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the steps of City Hall.

The two organizations are hosting a solidary rally and march for the victims of the Charlottesville violence. The event starts at 1 p.m. and organizers will march from Congo Square to Jackson Square.

“We are calling on all people of good will to show solidarity with Charlottesville, Memphis, Durham, Gainesville, and other communities in other states that want to remove the names and statues honoring the treasonous Confederates and white supremacists, who tried to overthrow the U.S. government and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans to preserve slavery for their own economic gain,” a statement from TEDN said.

