Take Em Down NOLA march expected Saturday, safety a concern

NEW ORLEANS -- The deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia spearheaded Take Em Down NOLA co-founder Malcolm Suber to organize a march one week later in New Orleans.

"Unfortunately, Heather was assassinated by a terrorist -- a fascist terrorist -- in his automobile," Suber said.

His group plans on marching from Congo Square to Jackson Square, sending a message to city council that their fight is not over.

"If you've noticed this week, in every other city just like that there. Baltimore took down four statues in one night. Lexington, Kentucky just took down two statues. And so people are not waiting. They know that history has said that these things were offensive and represented white supremacy," Suber said.

Word of the march has some concerned about their safety. Marrus is an artist that displays her work outside of Jackson Square.

"When I got here, I said 'What's going on with the barriers!?' And they said 'uh, yeah they're having protests,'" Marrus said.

With the marchers headed towards the area, she plans on staying home.

"There's enough word on the street that, yeah, I'm not coming near this," Marrus said.

Whether the march brings out a large or small crowd, Marrus only hopes it is peaceful.

"Listen more than you yell, people. Try to come to an understanding without just getting all of this fury behind you," Marrus said.

In a statement, the New Orleans Police Department tells Eyewitness News they are aware of the planned demonstrations and that the department is trained to use the highest standards to protect people and property.

NOPD also says they are prepared to take the necessary precautions to ensure public safety, while also allowing people to exercise their first amendment rights.

Suber says he knows safety is always a concern, but refuses to live in fear.

"I mean, they're always a threat, and you always got some people who might go off the deep end, but this has been with me all of my life so, that's just part of the territory," Suber said.

The City of New Orleans tells us they respect the constitutional right for residents to exercise free speech. They are asking those attending Saturday's demonstration to remain peaceful.

