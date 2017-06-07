AMITE -- The Tangipahoa Parish School District is on the verge of being able to offer every student free school lunch for the next four years.

Superintendent Mark Kolwe said the recent floods and the effect on students' housing situations have made them eligible for a federal program that would cover the cost completely. It's called the Community Eligibility Program.

Tuesday night, the district's finance committee approved applying for the program. The full board is expected to follow suit at its meeting on June 20.

If approved, the free lunches will start this August and last through the 2020-2021 school year.

© 2017 WWL-TV