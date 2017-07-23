Teacher turns to panhandling to buy supplies for students

A teacher in Oklahoma has taken to panhandling to make a statement, and it’s become a statement that’s gone viral.

Teresa Danks is an elementary school teacher in Tulsa. She’s been one since 1996. She says budget cuts have forced her to use her own money – around $2,000 per year -- for classroom supplies.

So earlier this week, Teresa took to the streets to try to raise money for supplies. She stood on a street corner with a sign that reads, ‘Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps.’

Her story and photo quickly spread across the country. It went from raising money for supplies in her classroom to helping other teachers get supplies. She started a GoFundMe page and is hoping to raise $20,000 for classroom supplies. As of Sunday morning, she had raised $2,750.

