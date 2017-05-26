Teen arrested after alleged armed robbery in Marigny

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery by several teen-aged boys in the Marigny Thursday night.

According to police, the victim was walking near Kerlerec and Dauphine streets around 11:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group of unknown men appearing to be between the ages of 11 and 13.

The victim told police that one of the teens had a gun and said he would hurt the victim.

Another teen reached into the victim's pocket and took his wallet and phone, police said. The teen then took the cash and handed the wallet back.

The suspects fled on foot with the cash and cell phone.

Louisiana State Police was in the area and saw the suspects running.

Five men were detained and one who was identified by the victim was arrested, police said.

