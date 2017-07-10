Teen ‘severely' beats ​elderly Kenner couple with hammer inside their home, police say

An elderly couple was in critical condition Monday, a day after a teenager "severely" beat them with a hammer, Kenner police said.

The 16-year-old suspect, whom authorities did not identify because of his age, was booked with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated burglary.

Kenner police said the victims were attacked inside their Teton Street home in the Woodlake subdivision about 3:31 p.m. Sunday.

Officers learned about the attack when the 70-year-old female victim, who was covered in blood, went to a neighbor's house and asked for that person to call 911 to get help for her and her 89-year-old husband, said Lt. Brian McGregor, a Kenner Police Department spokesman.

Police found a hammer covered with blood and hair in the victim's' home.

The woman gave detectives the name of a teen, who is acquainted with the couple, who was in their house with them when the attack happened. She also said her car was stolen.

Baton Rouge police, meanwhile, called Kenner police to tell them the car was involved in a crash there and the 16-year-old was detained.

Kenner detectives interviewed the teen, who they said confessed to the beating and auto theft.

Police did not identify a motive for the attack.

The teen remained behind bars Monday while awaiting a bond hearing.

