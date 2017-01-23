METAIRIE, La. -- Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a triple shooting in the 1400 block of South Laurel Street in Metairie.

The shooting left one teenager, a 16-year-old girl, dead.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand, deputies responded to this incident around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Investigators learned there were three people who were shot inside a 2006 silver-colored, four-door Honda vehicle.

Two of the victims who have not been identified were sitting in the front seat and were taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Police said the 16-year-old who was sitting in the back of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives the car was traveling southbound on S. Laurel Street when shots were fired and the vehicle came to a stop after hitting a utility pole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at (504) 363-5521.

