Teens accused of attempted armed robbery in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – Three teens are in jail after police said they grabbed a man at gunpoint and tried to rob him early Wednesday morning in the French Quarter.

The robbery attempt happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Burgundy Street.

The victim told police he saw three people wearing hooded sweatshirts walk quickly towards him. The victim said he tried to cross the street to avoid them, but one of the suspects grabbed the back of his shirt.

When the victim tried to push that person away, he saw another suspect pointing a gun at him, police said. The victim managed to get away and called police.

Robert Hall, 17, Destiny Goodman, 17 and a 15-year-old were booked with attempted armed robbery.

Investigators said the suspects could be connected to other crimes, including a purse snatching earlier in the night at Race and Magazine streets in the Lower Garden District.

