3 teens killed leaving high school football game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a crash leaving a high school football game in Gwinnett County Friday night.

The accident happened in the 4400 block of Steve Reynolds Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. - not far outside of Norcross, Georgia.

According to Gwinnett County Police, a Toyota 4-runner, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Martinez, was leaving the Meadowcreek High School football game and swerved to avoid a collision. The vehicle struck a guardrail and then collided with a tree.

Emergency responders found the heavily damaged black SUV, which had run off the roadway and down a nearby embankment.

Three people inside the vehicle were killed. They were identified as Martinez, 18-year-old Nelson Umanzor and 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel.

A fourth person, a 17-year-old, was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center Lawrenceville in critical condition. He remained in critical condition Saturday morning.

The accident remains under investigation. Police believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

The school tweeted about the tragedy:

