Texans' Watson gives game check to Harvey victims

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got a big payday, and he certainly deserves to splurge a little.

Instead, he gave his first game check to three food service workers at the stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

As you can imagine, the women were moved to tears.

With his generous gift, Watson showed what it means to be “Houston Strong.”

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV