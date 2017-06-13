Texas Junior High Student Gets 'Most Likely To Become A Terrorist' Award
We all know the usual superlatives... 'Most likely to become president' or 'Most likely to win the nobel prize' but one junior high school student in Texas, may have gotten the most offensive superlative ever. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WWLTV 12:21 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
How a former car burglar picked his targetsJun 13, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
City addresses concerns after group calls for N.O.…Jun 13, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.