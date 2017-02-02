The day my 4-year-old daughter got hit

When our 4-year-old was suddenly marked with mysterious bruises, my wife and I were living our worst nightmare. It only grew darker when we became the prime suspects.

While dressing for work, I noticed the cop out on my porch. At first I assumed she was soliciting for a police charity – until she showed me iPhone photos of my daughter with a green-black bruise across her forehead, and two heinous purple lumps perfectly level across her shins, like she’d been pushed over a curb. She’d also drawn on her arms in purple marker the day before. The policewoman worried the marks were adult fingerprints. She told me she needed to search my house.

“Of course,” I said.

As the officer inspected her room, I silently sat and boiled, wondering how our little girl could have possibly gotten so hurt at school without anyone seeing it happen, or hearing her cry. Clearly our daughter had, at some point, been left alone for a good long time – and now we were being blamed for the results.

No explanation

My daughter’s New Orleans charter school had a D rating, but had won a presidential improvement award, which I’d written about for a local news site. During my tour of the school for that article, the public relations fellow outlined an impressive integrated music and arts curriculum.

My wife and I had together filled out the “one-app” that pools all the public charter schools onto one enrollment form; parents pick your top eight, and from there one is assigned to you. As a longtime after-school teacher myself, I felt a foolish optimism for this music-based charter school about which I had written. Having worked in so many New Orleans schools – almost all of them outrageously horrible – this D-grade school seemed to me like an up-and-comer. So when they offered it to us, I talked my wife into ignoring its downsides.

Our normally cheery 4-year-old daughter hated waking up at 6:30 every morning. She was more excited about her new “big girl school” than we were, but still, 6:30 was too early for any of us. So, to coax her from her dreams without drama, one of us would sit on her bed each morning and smooth the blonde curls back from her pale forehead. If she’d hurt herself at home, I explained to the officer, we would have noticed the bruise then.

I’d driven her to school that day, and whereas I usually held her hand and walked her past the principal and into her classroom, on the day in question she asked, “Daddy will you carry me?” which put her face just inches from mine. While walking into the building, the school’s youngish principal stopped me: “Nice Public Enemy T-shirt,” he said.

“Thanks. has been my hero since I was 12.”

“Me too,” he said, then to my daughter, “Your daddy has good taste in music.”

Two hours after I kissed her goodbye in the classroom, my daughter’s teachers noticed the injuries. Rather than call me, they called the police.

Never going back

“You need to take your daughter to the hospital before the end of the day,” the policewoman said as she finished her search of our refrigerator. I jumped into my truck, already on my phone, explaining to my boss why I needed a last-minute substitute teacher.

I drove over to the school, furious but attempting to focus on the calm I needed to project. In my truck I practiced aloud the precise ways I would ask my many, many questions of these criminally inept (expletive). I just needed to find out what happened.

The school was nearly empty when my wife and I came for our daughter. As we waited to talk to someone official, the front desk ladies let slip that once they’d noticed our daughter’s injuries, the bruises proceeded to deepen in color — clear evidence that it hadn’t happened two hours earlier at home. They also said they hadn’t given her any ice for her forehead, because the three schools under their charter shared just one nurse, who’d been off busy elsewhere. No matter what happened in the meeting, we decided, our daughter was not coming back here.

Our girl seemed fine though, despite looking like she’d lost a boxing match. She doesn’t cry much, and doesn’t traumatize easily. I’d seen her banged up before; she’s very active, and very pale, and often bruises deeply. Like it was all a game, she giggled the name of the girl who had pushed her down. It happened outside, she said, and we believed her.

When three ladies who didn’t really introduce themselves finally walked us into the office, we mentioned the accused girl’s name.

“Her class didn’t go outside today,” one of them responded, before explaining that her teachers were all gone now.

4 sleepless nights

The ladies wouldn’t call her teachers for us after-hours – they acted like they didn’t even have the phone numbers. My wife tried not to cry as they answered no questions, just suggested we call the school on Monday to set up a Tuesday appointment. Explaining why we were being investigated by police, who demanded we get our daughter to the hospital immediately could, apparently, wait five days.

After a quick check-up at the hospital, we returned home to endure four long, sleepless nights of fretting, debating, arguing and crying.

Being suddenly under investigation was hard for my wife to accept. As a teacher myself, I did not wonder why they’d called Child Protection rather than us. I’d been trained in the new Louisiana law, passed in post-Sandusky 2012, that designates all teachers (and bus drivers, coaches, professors and youth activity providers) as “mandatory reporters,” obligated to report suspected child abuse or else face felony charges. On or off the clock, in the classroom, at or at the zoo, we are mandated to overreact.

And what heartless (expletive) would dare push back against such a law, designed to better protect children – the demographic most in need of protection in New Orleans, where corporal punishment thrives both in and out of schools?

Because we could not interrogate anyone at the school, my wife and I turned on each other late into those deep, dark weekend nights while our daughter slept. “I can’t believe I let you send her there!” my wife hissed.

Closed case?

On Tuesday, we finally got to meet with the principal, the head of the charter school chain, and another lady who did not introduce herself. Their silence told us plainly that our chances of leaving with the truth were not good.

Throughout the meeting they all stayed clenched up in lawyer mode, restraining even natural nods of acknowledgement, for fear they might be confused as agreement with our point of view. The principal admitted to seeing me carry my daughter inches from my face that morning. “But her bangs could have been covering the bruises,” he said. They pushed aside my daughter’s version of the story, insisting, “The children did not go outside that morning.” We said our piece to their blank faces, trying to keep our cool. My wife cried only a little. I cursed only once: “Someone at your school (expletive) up,” I told them at the end. “And even if you don’t investigate it for us, you should at least find out for yourselves who’s lying to you.”

And then we left with nothing.

Weeks later my wife and I met again with the young officer still investigating our case.

“So, after we are cleared you will investigate the school?” I asked.

“No, after you are cleared, then the case is shut.”

“Your job isn’t to find out how my daughter got hurt?” I asked. “If you decide it didn’t happen in our home, shouldn’t you then try and find out how it really happened, and who at the school is covering up?”

She claimed tied hands, and gave us another number to call.

We found a lawyer but haven’t had the heart or budget to proceed. We still do not know what happened, and have never talked to anyone who was with our daughter that day; not her teachers, no one. At this point it’s tempting to give up and let go of all the negativity in favor of just being thankful that our child is happy in her new school. Her bruises are long gone – while we continue recovering from the first great disaster of our parenthood.

To read this story in its entirety, visit Narrative.ly, where it appears in its original form.

USA Today