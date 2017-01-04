The Lens' Bob Marshall on 2017 draft version of the Coastal Master Plan
The Lens' Bob Marshall discusses 2017 draft version of the Coastal Master Plan which means coastal flooding may force thousands of homes in Louisiana to be elevated or bought out. Read more at thelensnola.org.
WWL 9:24 AM. CST January 04, 2017
