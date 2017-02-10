Thibodaux under 48-hour boil water advisory

THIBODAUX, La. -- A boil water advisory is in effect Friday morning for residents in Thibodaux.

The advisory was issued late Thursday night after a loss of water pressure, officials said.

The advisory will remain in place for at least 48 hours while state health officials test for any contamination.

Residents should boil their water for one minute before using it to brush their teeth, bathing or cooking.

