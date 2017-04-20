Three dogs rescued from two-alarm fire in Bayou St. John

Thinkstock (Photo: MRaust)

NEW ORLEANS -- The cause of a two-alarm fire in Bayou St. John remains under investigation after 13 New Orleans Fire Department units were used to bring the fire under control early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, April 21, a fire at a two-story residential property in the 900 block of N. Dupre was reported to 911. When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the roof of the rear of the multi-dwelling, wood-framed building.

After a primary search, firefighters determined no one was trapped inside the building.

The owner of the property said he noticed light smoke coming from the upstairs apartment when he came home. Soon, the smoke began to darken and the owner said he started to notice flames.The owner told firefighters he rescued three dogs from the building prior to their arrival.

The fire was brought under control around 3 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

© 2017 WWL-TV