Three injured overnight in Mid City shooting

(Photo: Vince Lewis)

NEW ORLEANS -- Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Mid City early Monday, February 6, police say.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting took place near the intersection of N. Rocheblave and Oak Place streets. Three people were struck and taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. No word on their conditions at this time.

The shooting was first reported shortly after midnight. It remains under investigation by NOPD.

Anyone with information related to this shooting can call CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)