Thursday: Even more heavy rain, storms

NEW ORLEANS -- Get ready for more rain and storms again today!

An upper-level wave/disturbance over Texas will help to set off the rain all day Thursday. Some of the storms could become strong with heavy rain and contain a few waterspouts. We could pick up 1-3" in a few areas, so watch out for street flooding and flooding in other low-lying areas. The rain and clouds will help to keep high temperatures only in the lower 80s.

Thursday night will continue to be soggy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

More wet weather is on tap for Friday as the upper-level disturbance moves through. Once again, the rain could be heavy at times. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Do not expect much of a change in our weather for this weekend. We will have plenty of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, so we will continue to have minor flooding issues. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s each day.

Mississippi River Level: The latest Mississippi River stage at the Carrollton Gage is cresting at about 16.3 feet. It is forecast to start slowly falling Friday. Flood stage is 17 feet. The city of New Orleans is protected up to 20 feet.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Some storms could be strong. Highs around 81. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 73. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Highs around 83. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 73. Highs around 83.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 73. Highs around 85.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 74. Highs around 84.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 74. Highs around 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Lows around 72. Highs around 85.

