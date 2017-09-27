Top General Warns N. Korea Will Have Nuclear Weapons Capable of Reaching the U.S. in a 'Very Short Time'
It is a matter of a 'very short time' before North Korea is able to attack the United States. That warning-coming from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WWLTV 6:46 PM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Gov. Edwards says he's called Saints about anthem issueSep 27, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
Tree farm owner hopes vandalism arrests prevent…Sep 27, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
-
Brees: Trump painted the players into a cornerSep 27, 2017, 5:50 p.m.