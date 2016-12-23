TOPS students may be required to take full load of classes

LSU generic campus.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Louisiana’s TOPS students will likely have to increase their college class loads to retain their awards beginning next fall, a move the incoming president of the state’s largest university system supports.

“Overall I think it’s in the students’ best interest,” incoming University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson told USA Today Network.

Current policy requires TOPS students to take 24 credit hours over an academic year. The new minimum would be 30 credit hours.

Last week Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Joe Rallo signaled the Board of Regents planned to tweak the TOPS minimum class credit policy, perhaps at its February meeting.

It’s a strong initiative and part of a proposal coming forward,” Rallo told members of the House Appropriations Committee during a budget hearing for higher education.

Most university degrees require 120 credit hours, or 30 credits per year to finish in four years, which is the maximum length of a TOPS scholarship.

So if students are taking fewer than 30 credit hours per academic year, their scholarships will end before they earn their degrees.

“We know a student who takes 15 hours a semester will graduate on time and there are some studies showing those students also graduate at higher rates, so I think it’s good policy,” Henderson said.

Henderson, who was cleaning out his president’s office at Northwestern State University Thursday to prepare for his new job in January, said there should be some exceptions, depending on the curricula of the degree program.

The Board of Regents doesn’t need legislative approval to make this change to TOPS, although the new policy seems to have some bipartisan support.

“It makes sense to me,” said Speaker Pro-tem Walt Leger, a Democrat from New Orleans.

State Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, chairman of the House Education Committee, tweeted her approval.

“Taking 30 hours a year results in fewer dropouts, higher completion rates, especially for high risk (students),” she said on social media. “#15toFinish (hours per semester) is a good plan that benefits students.”

TOPS students, about 51,000, and their parents are enduring a tumultuous current academic year as they face a deep reduction in their TOPS awards going into the second semester.

Last spring the Legislature voted to make the cuts to help fill a budget gap this year, so the second semester TOPS awards are only covering about 40 percent of tuition.

Lawmakers also passed a bill that freezes the value of TOPS awards rather than allowing them to rise with tuition as was the case in the past, which Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law. The new law is designed to hold the line on the TOPS, which had risen to nearly $300 million.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1