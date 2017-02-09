Tornado Relief: How you can help

Make a 'Comfort Kit'

Fill a Ziploc bag with small toiletry items. Kits can be dropped off at Joe Brown Park center in New Orleans East. More information: How to donate a 'Comfort Kit' for tornado relief

Donate Food & Basic Supplies for Pets

The Louisiana SPCA has all of its Humane Law Officers responding to requests for rescue and assistance in the aftermath of the massive tornado that devastated parts of New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon. Humane Officers rescued several dogs that were injured and are receiving medical care.



The City of New Orleans has requested that the Louisiana SPCA set up a temporary pet shelter at the NORDC facility in Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. LA/SPCA staff are also at the park handing out dog and cat food, supplies, and crates to help displaced pet owners in need.



The Louisiana SPCA is asking for the public to donate pet food and supplies to help affected families with pets. Specifically, UNOPENED dry cat and dog food and large air crates are needed. Donations can be dropped off at these locations:



· Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., 504-368-5191

· Canine Connection, 4920 Tchoupitoulas, 504-218-4098

· Camp Bow Wow - MIDCITY, 3301 Conti Street, 504-309-9939

· NO Fleas Market, 4228 Magazine Street, 504-900-1446

· Demo Diva Demolition, 6246 Memphis Street, 504-486-4121



Items can be ordered off of the Louisiana SPCA’s Amazon wish list and shipped directly to the organization by going to www.la-spca.org/amazonwishlist. Additionally, donations can be made at www.la-spca.org/donate.



Families impacted by the tornado who are in need of clothing can go to the Louisiana SPCA’s NO Fleas Market Uptown and receive a $50 voucher to shop there. They will need to show a valid ID from the following zip codes that were hit:

· 70127

· 70128

· 70129



The Louisiana SPCA is also in need of short term foster homes to move shelter animals out in order to make space for those being rescued. Foster homes able to help with medium or larger dogs are most needed right now. Please contact allie@la-spca.org if you are available to help.



Anyone needing assistance including finding lost pets should call the Louisiana SPCA at 504.368.5191 x100.

Partner with United Way

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) and its supported programs with nonprofit Community Impact Partner Agencies can provide food, clothing, counseling and other services to make people whole. United Way and their partners are still assessing needs of tornado victims. Updates will be made for requests for in-kind donations. In the interim you may assist through monetary donations or volunteering with clean-up efforts.

Learn more about volunteering or making a donation to United Way: http://www.unitedwaysela.org/tornadorelief

