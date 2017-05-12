Close Tornado Warning for Jefferson, Plaquemines parishes until 11:45 a.m. WWL Breaking Live Video WWL 11:12 AM. CDT May 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Jefferson Parish, Plaquemines Parish extended until 11:45 a.m.A Tornado Warning is in effect until 11:15 a.m. for parts of Jefferson and St Charles parishes. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories Tornado Warning for Jefferson, Plaquemines parishes… May 12, 2017, 10:51 a.m. NWS confirms tornado in Baton Rouge May 12, 2017, 10:35 a.m. Former north shore mayor, NFL player dies in… May 12, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
