Tornado Warning for Jefferson, Plaquemines parishes until 11:45 a.m.

WWL 11:12 AM. CDT May 12, 2017

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Jefferson Parish, Plaquemines Parish extended until 11:45 a.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 11:15 a.m. for parts of Jefferson and St Charles parishes.

