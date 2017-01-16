Photo Joe Trahan, Twitter @joetrahan

A line of storms triggered Tornado Warnings for parts of North Texas, which eventually expired later Sunday evening. The hard rain and storm warnings left many fans stuck inside the AT&T Stadium well after the game. The remaining fans were allowed to leave at about 9:40 p.m. as the danger passed.

Some North Texans woke up Monday to downed trees and fences caused by high winds Sunday night.

As the storms passed through, motorists were urged to use caution as flooding continued to cause problems on roadways across North Texas. High wind gusts triggered some isolated damage.





Storm sirens sounded across several North Texas communities with flooding reported on TX-114 N and in a Lewisville apartment complex near Vista Ridge Mall.

Check WFAA local radar near you by clicking here.

Check latest weather warnings

#wfaaweather Tweets

(© 2017 WFAA)