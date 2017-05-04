Town of Grand Isle without power

GRAND ISLE, La. -- The entire town of Grand Isle is without electricity Thursday morning after severe storms pounded the small fishing town Wednesday overnight.

Chief of the Grand Isle Police Department Laine Landry said some coastal flooding and hard wind caused minor to moderate damage throughout the town including debris in the roadways and some street closures.

"We're just asking everyone to take care when they're driving," Chief Landry said. "I've seen a boat or two flipped off the trailer, but I haven't seen any major structural damage."

There are no known injuries to residents or visitors, Landry said.

VIDEO | Police Chief Laine Landry updates Grand Isle storm damage





According to Landry, a police lieutenant with Grand Isle PD recorded winds reaching 75 mph for about a half hour at his home weather station as well as gusts that maxed out the gauge at 110 mph.

Chief Landry said high tides have prevented crews from assessing beach or levee damage but said he hopes to get out in the morning hours.

For a while, both directions of Hwy 1 were closed in Grand Isle. As of 7 a.m., the southbound lanes of Hwy 1 had reopened to traffic. LA 1 Northbound between Grand Isle and Pt. Fourchon remains closed.

Classes at Grand Isle School were canceled Thursday due to a power outage at the school.

© 2017 WWL-TV