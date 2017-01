US 90B West remain closed to traffic on the Crescent City Connection Bridge due to police activity. Traffic is being diverted at Tchoupitoulas Street.

The queue from this incident has reached Metairie Road on I-10 East and Saint Bernard Avenue on I-10 West.

Congestion: Stopped traffic.

Expect delays up to 1 hour.

Traffic Map: wwltv.com/traffic

(© 2017 WWL)