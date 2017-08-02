Malfunction closes North Claiborne Ave. bridge in both directions

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Traffic officials say parts of North Claiborne Avenue are closed due to an accident on a bridge over the Industrial Canal.

According to DOTD, LA 39 (North Claiborne Avenue) is closed in both directions between Portland Avenue and Jourdan Avenue.

According to RTA, a bus was involved in an incident at the bridge around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The bus was traveling from the Lower 9th Ward heading into the city when a safety barrier struck the bus.

Traffic is being diverted at Saint Claude Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

