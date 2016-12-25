UPDATE: Causeway bridge open in both directions

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

UPDATE: All lanes on both sides of the Causeway Bridge are open as of 1:45 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS -- Traffic on the causeway bridge Christmas day is slow moving as dense fog has restricted travel to one lane on either side of the bridge.

According to Causeway police, both Southbound and Northbound sides of the bridge are right lane only as of 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. The Department of Transportation says that there is heavy traffic on both sides of the bridge as a result.

(© 2016 WWL)