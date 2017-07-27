Motorcyclist dies in I-10 crash; rush hour traffic backed up

I-10 headed westbound into Metairie.

METAIRIE - A crash that left a motorcyclist dead has backed up traffic headed westbound into Metairie on I-10 just as rush hour was hitting its peak.



Four lanes of traffic were closed, and traffic was passing in the far right lane and on the shoulder, but the slow pace had traffic backed up for miles, well into New Orleans.



Several emergency vehicles, including fire and ambulance were on the scene.



There was no word on any other injuries.

