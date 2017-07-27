WWL
Motorcyclist dies in I-10 crash; rush hour traffic backed up

A motorcyclist was killed and traffic was backed up for miles after a crash on I-10 headed westbound into Metairie from the city.

METAIRIE - A crash that left a motorcyclist dead has backed up traffic headed westbound into Metairie on I-10 just as rush hour was hitting its peak.

Four lanes of traffic were closed, and traffic was passing in the far right lane and on the shoulder, but the slow pace had traffic backed up for miles, well into New Orleans.

Several emergency vehicles, including fire and ambulance were on the scene.

There was no word on any other injuries. 

