Truck fire, fuel spill closes I-10 W on Bonnet Carrie Spillway bridge

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A fiery crash overnight on the Bonnet Carrie Spillway Bridge closed westbound traffic on I-10 for more than 7 hours.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Although the fire was extinguished, the crash caused a fuel spill on the bridge. There is no word whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

As of 5:30 a.m., all lanes are open on I-10 west.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at mile post 215 (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge). Congestion is minimal. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) September 18, 2017

Traffic from I-10 west was diverted to I-310 south. Congestion from this incident is minimal.

© 2017 WWL-TV