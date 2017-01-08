UPDATE: Causeway bridge reopens after major traffic delay

Photo via Causeway Website

NEW ORLEANS -- The Causeway Bridge has reopened after delays kept drivers stranded for hours Sunday.

The bridge was shut down on both sides as of 5:15 p.m., but reopened about an hour later.

According to Causeway Commissioner Carlton Dufrechou, scheduled construction on the bridge compounded with three traffic accidents to create a complete standstill on the southbound side. As a result, both sides were shut down so that Causeway police could siphon off the cars that were stuck on the bridge.

Construction has cleared and the Causeway has completely reopened.

