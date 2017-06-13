Train Stabbing Suspect Reportedly Shared White Supremacist Posts on Facebook
Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing three men, killing two of them. In the past, the suspect had reportedly expressed white supremacist views on Facebook. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WWLTV 11:27 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
How a former car burglar picked his targetsJun 13, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
City addresses concerns after group calls for N.O.…Jun 13, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.