Transgender woman attacked by group of men in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a transgender woman was beaten and robbed early Monday morning on North Rampart Street.

According to New Orleans Police, the victim was getting a ride home around midnight when she was awakened by being kicked, punched forcefully removed from a vehicle by four men.

Police say one of the four men took the victim’s purse and stole cash and driver’s license before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, the NOPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050.

