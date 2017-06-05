Treasure Island PD help rescue seven-foot beached whale

Screenshot of Treasure Island PD's Facebook video post. (Photo: Treasure Island PD)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. -- The Treasure Island Police Department responded to quite an unusual call for a beached whale on Treasure Island Beach Sunday morning.

It is believed that the small whale got separated from its pod that was circling around 200 yards off shore.

Deputies were able to rescue the whale with the help of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, staff from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and other volunteers.

Volunteers assisted in helping the seven-foot long whale breathe while rescuers worked to assist the whale.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium volunteers are bringing the nearly 400-pound whale to be examined and treated further at Sea World of Orlando.

