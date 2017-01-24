Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines

Flags of Native American tribes from across the US and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment near Cannon Ball, North Dakota where members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters have gather to voice their opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), September 3, 2016. Drive on a state highway along the Missouri River, amid the rolling hills and wide prairies of North Dakota, and you'll come across a makeshift camp of Native Americans -- united by a common cause. Members of some 200 tribes have gathered here, many raising tribal flags that flap in the unforgiving wind. Some have been here since April, their numbers fluctuating between hundreds and thousands, in an unprecedented show of joint resistance to the nearly 1,200 mile-long Dakota Access oil pipeline. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK)

President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.



Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.



President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.



The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.



The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened1 drinking water and Native American cultural sites.



Also, FBI Director James Comey is staying in his job. A Justice Department memo lists him among officials remaining in their positions.



FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms intended to carry across presidential administrations, even when a new party takes over the White House.



President Donald Trump criticized the FBI during the campaign for its decision not to recommend charges against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. But he also appeared to warmly greet Comey at a law enforcement gathering over the weekend.



Comey is in his fourth year in the job.



The New York Times first reported that Comey would stay on.



The director's job has been a 10-year term since 1976. Since then, only one has been removed prematurely - Reagan appointee William Sessions by Bill Clinton in 1993.

