Trump immigration policy resonates in New Orleans

President Donald Trump unveiled his immigration policy on just his third full day in office.

The president signed two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, Retired Gen. John Kelly.

The orders jumpstart construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally.

"As your president, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people," Mr. Trump said.

The president's policies resonated in New Orleans, where the immigrant population is growing rapidly.

Fernando Lopez from the Congress of Day Laborers called plans to build a wall at the border of his home country of Mexico, racist and un-American.

"It's completely unethical," Lopez said. "I think we are in the 21st Century and I can't believe we are still going back into building walls and profiling people."

Audrey Stewart from the New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice said a policy of penalizing sanctuary cities won't result in safer cities.

"When people experience calling police as something that could end up disrupting their family or separating their family, they are much less likely to call police even when they're victims of a crime," Stewart said.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry supports the idea of a border wall.

"It's the same reason everyone puts a front door on their house," Landry said. "We have to have the ability to safely allow people to come into this country and to exit this country based upon the policies that Congress sets forth."

Landry has accused the New Orleans city administration of harboring illegal immigrants. He said that President Trump should penalize "Sanctuary Cities."

"In addition to the president's executive order, I would hope that Congress acts in a way that puts in place penalties for cities that engage in illegal activity ort support illegal activity," Landry said.

Immigration attorney John Redmann said the president's policies set the wrong tone.

"It's going to cause great heartache, great feeling of anger and frustration," Redmann said. "If he wants to unite this country, I think he really needs to proceed very cautiously and very carefully. That's the same conclusion when I speak to my Hispanic clients."

An informal Facebook poll conducted by WWL-TV, respondents indicated they support the idea of a border wall -- 3 to 1.

1,014 liked the idea.

