Trump notes progress after Cowboys kneel before, stand for anthem

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with players prior to the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the National Anthem Monday night in Arizona and then stood for the actual singing of the song.



President Donald Trump made note of both occurrences with Tweets early Tuesday, first pointing out that there were loud boos at the kneeling and then saying progress was being made as the Cowboys stood for the anthem.

"The booing at the NFL game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees was loudest I have ever heard. Great Anger," Trump tweeted.





But, a few minutes later, the Commander-in-Chief noted what he said was progress.

"But, while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made - we all love our country."





Cowboys players told the Star-Telegram that a statement had to be made because Trump 'crossed a line."



At a rally in Alabama last week, Trump blasted players who kneeled during the anthem, saying it would be great if owners would tell them they were fired. He also described the protesters as 'SOBs.'

