Trump says travel ban ruling comes at 'dangerous time'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that the latest federal court ruling against his proposed travel ban comes at a "dangerous time."



The president tweeted early Tuesday, "well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." It was not immediately clear what "S.C." refers to in his tweet.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge's ruling that blocked the temporary ban on refugees as well.



The 4th U.S. Circuit also has called Trump's national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was "rooted in religious animus."



The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.

