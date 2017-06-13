Trump says travel ban ruling comes at 'dangerous time'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that the latest federal court ruling against his proposed travel ban comes at a "dangerous time."
The president tweeted early Tuesday, "well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." It was not immediately clear what "S.C." refers to in his tweet.
Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge's ruling that blocked the temporary ban on refugees as well.
The 4th U.S. Circuit also has called Trump's national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was "rooted in religious animus."
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.
© 2017 Associated Press
