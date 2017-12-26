Two brothers replace a Macon boy's stolen Christmas presents

A 7-year-old boy in Macon is smiling from ear to ear thanks to the generosity of strangers.

On Christmas Eve, thieves broke into a home on Commodore Drive and stole Christmas gifts that belonged to Jaiden Center while he and his family were at church.

They stole almost everything under the Christmas tree, leaving only wrapping paper behind.

On Tuesday morning, two brothers in Warner Robins hit stores looking to replace the stolen gifts.

“That's food for the heart; giving and helping people,” said Matt Collins.

It was the day after Christmas, yet the business owners and staff went to work wrapping up gifts for a boy who went without them.

“It's very unfair to steal, period. But to steal a child’s Christmas, that's just low, and they'll have to answer to that,” said Collins. “I put myself in their shoes. What could they do? The stores were all closed. It's heartbreaking.”

Matt and Zach Collins, the founders of We Care Heating and Air in Warner Robins, spent their own money on a young boy they've never even met.

“We got him a new TV. We got him some games, some controllers. We got him a skateboard thing. We got him a football, a basketball,” said Collins.

And when all the gifts were wrapped up tight and sitting under a tree, 7-year-old Jaiden learned it all belonged to him and he started giving hugs.

“That's why we do this. It's not all about the money, it's more than that,” said Collins.

With tears in their eyes, the Center family says they're thankful for what they've gained.

Not just for the gifts in boxes, but for the gift of love they received.

Cpt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they now have a partial description of the burglars.

Gonzalez says witnesses saw one man was wearing a grey hoodie and the other a purple hoodie.

One carried a black bag and the other had a blue bag as they ran from the house.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

