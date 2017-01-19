Two cruise ships to dock at Poland Wharf

NEW ORLEANS -- The Port of New Orleans hopes to one day build a new cruise ship terminal near the Poland Avenue Wharf.

This weekend, neighbors in the Bywater and Marigny communities will get a brief taste of the cruise business.

Two Carnival ships are scheduled to dock at Poland Avenue, during separate one-day visits to the city.

"What's happening with this weekend's cruise activity really is overage, where we can't take those particular ships at Julia or Erato (terminals) for this particular time," Port VP Michelle Ganon said.

Neighbors are anxious to see how this weekend will go with buses and other vehicles transporting passengers to and from the boats.

"I'm concerned about the traffic and I'm concerned about the impact it may have in terms of quality of life," Rich Colbert said.

Others are more optimistic.

"Local businesses, they could use the traffic,” said Garth Sevdalis said. Bacchanals, Dempsey's and the new coffee shop down the street."

Allen Johnson is the president of the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association. He hopes this weekend won't be a sign of things to come at Poland Avenue.

"Trying to get the foot in the door," Johnson said. "(To) have this happen and then it would be an everyday occurrence through the neighborhoods. I don't think these neighborhoods can handle those stresses that a cruise ship would put on this."

According to the Port, while there were no ports of call last year, 10 cruise ships have docked at Poland Avenue since 2010.

"We expect that the impact will be minimal," Ganon said. "Actually, it's just normal activity. That's a working wharf and we have cargo come through there all the time. We have cruise (ships) occasionally."

Port officials said there will be extra port authority police officers in and around the Poland Avenue Wharf this weekend, to make sure everything goes smoothly both for cruise passengers and the neighborhood.

