Two dead in separate shootings in Algiers and Seventh Ward, police say

Police are responding to two fatal shootings in Algiers and the Seventh Ward on Monday night.

A shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Leboeuf Street in Algiers. Police say a woman in her 50's was shot at the location. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

A second shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Villere and Annette Streets in the Seventh Ward. Initial reports show that one man was shot at that location.

Additional information about each of the shootings are expected to be released soon.

© 2017 WWL-TV